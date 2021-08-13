Ius soli, Silvia Salis (CONI): "Il nostro approccio è tecnico, non politico. Non pensiamo …

Graziano Delrio: "I sindaci hanno ragione, spero non ci sia stata furbizia politica dietro …

Parla il sindaco di Todi Antonino Ruggiano: "Dal 27 marzo non abbiamo alcun contagio, rivendico …

Bibbiano, Silvia Sardone: "Chiudere la campagna elettorale per non far calare l’attenzione. …