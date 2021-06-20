Enrico Michetti: "La Matone per un esecutivo di alto profilo, anche io sono stato scelto"

Dibattito

Federica Bianchi (L’Espresso) racconta la rinascita dei Verdi in Germania Massimo Garavaglia (Lega): ‘Al Parlamento Europeo noi mandiamo i giovani, non a caso Salvini … Il premier Conte visita i terremotati Default ThumbnailFrancesco Storace: ‘Voi ce lo vedete Berlusconi fuori dal Governo?’ De Girolamo (F.Italia): ‘Caso Boschi emblema della crisi della politica, storia già scritta’ Di Stefano (M5S) : ‘il fallimento è di Renzi. Siamo cresciuti in tutte le città’

Per approfondimenti vi invitiamo a prendere visione dell'articolo originale.
Questo video può essere coperto da copyright. L'inserimento è automatico dal feed YouTube in accordo con i termini d'uso di YouTube, LLC.

Di la tua:

«
»

Abbiamo parlato anche di:

Amici e Sentimenti Annunci Attualità e Società Casa e Giardino Cellulari e Telefonia Cibi e Bevande Cinema Città Dibattito diMartedì Eco e Natura Economia e Finanza Editoriale Feste ed Eventi Foto Fun Guide Internet e Tecnologia Intrattenimento Lavoro Moda e Bellezza Motori Musei Musica Parma PodCast Politica Salute e Benessere Scienza Scrittori e Artisti Sport Trailer Turismo e Viaggi Tv Utilità Valtaro
AmiciAmici (www.amiciamici.com) è un © di Gian Marco Tedaldi. Non vi è una periodicità fissa, gli aggiornamenti avvengono quando si ha materiale, tempo e voglia. Non ci si assume la responsabilità per inesattezze o per danni derivati dall'uso di questo sito. Inoltre i collegamenti a siti esterni, i contenuti reperiti da altri siti e/o i video proposti non sono collegati a questo sito e non ne condividono per forza le idee e le convinzioni. Non ci si assume le responsabilità di violazioni a leggi o copyright da parte di terze parti inserite come contenuti aggiuntivi a questo sito. Ogni autore, sia di articoli che di commenti, si assume ogni responsabilità civile e penale di quanto scritto.
Licenza Creative Commons
Quest'opera è distribuita con Licenza Creative Commons Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Non opere derivate 4.0 Internazionale.

Con il contributo di BKTPGroup.com Web Agency a Parma offre la sua consulenza su Social Network, SEO, WordPress, Magento, E-Commerce e marketing

Made with in ValTaro