Barbara Gallavotti: "Ognuna delle misure che adottiamo assomiglia ad un ostacolo che mettiamo …

diMartedì

Coronavirus, Joseph Stiglitz: "Questo virus non è democratico" L’intervista alla virologa Ilaria Capua diMartedi’ 17/03/2020 Giorgia Meloni: "Faccio politica per fare gli interessi degli italiani, non ho fili, i fili ce … Giovanni Floris a Nicola Zingaretti: "Le avete organizzate voi le Sardine?", "No, magari avessi … diMartedi’ 28/01/2020

Per approfondimenti vi invitiamo a prendere visione dell'articolo originale.
Questo video può essere coperto da copyright. L'inserimento è automatico dal feed YouTube in accordo con i termini d'uso di YouTube, LLC.

Di la tua:

Barbara Gallavotti: "Ognuna delle misure che adottiamo assomiglia ad un ostacolo che mettiamo …

diMartedì

Manifestazioni in piazza, Romano Prodi: "La politica sfrutta le tensioni sociali, bisogna … Coronavirus, Ilaria Capua: "Minor rischio di morte per le donne, speriamo di confermare il dato … Maria Elena Boschi al padre di Di Maio: ‘Il fango fa schifo, continuo a far politica solo per … Pietro Grasso (LeU): ‘Il distacco dal PD è determinato dal merito e dal metodo’ Pensioni anticipate? In cantiere c’è il piano del sottosegretario Nannicini. Fisioterapisti abusivi

Per approfondimenti vi invitiamo a prendere visione dell'articolo originale.
Questo video può essere coperto da copyright. L'inserimento è automatico dal feed YouTube in accordo con i termini d'uso di YouTube, LLC.

Di la tua:

«

Abbiamo parlato anche di:

Amici e Sentimenti Annunci Attualità e Società Casa e Giardino Cellulari e Telefonia Cibi e Bevande Cinema Città Dibattito diMartedì Eco e Natura Economia e Finanza Editoriale Feste ed Eventi Foto Fun Guide Internet e Tecnologia Intrattenimento Lavoro Moda e Bellezza Motori Musei Musica Parma PodCast Politica Salute e Benessere Scienza Scrittori e Artisti Sport Trailer Turismo e Viaggi Tv Utilità Valtaro
AmiciAmici (www.amiciamici.com) è un © di Gian Marco Tedaldi. Non vi è una periodicità fissa, gli aggiornamenti avvengono quando si ha materiale, tempo e voglia. Non ci si assume la responsabilità per inesattezze o per danni derivati dall'uso di questo sito. Inoltre i collegamenti a siti esterni, i contenuti reperiti da altri siti e/o i video proposti non sono collegati a questo sito e non ne condividono per forza le idee e le convinzioni. Non ci si assume le responsabilità di violazioni a leggi o copyright da parte di terze parti inserite come contenuti aggiuntivi a questo sito. Ogni autore, sia di articoli che di commenti, si assume ogni responsabilità civile e penale di quanto scritto.
Licenza Creative Commons
Quest'opera è distribuita con Licenza Creative Commons Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Non opere derivate 4.0 Internazionale.

Con il contributo di BKTPGroup.com Web Agency a Parma offre la sua consulenza su Social Network, SEO, WordPress, Magento, E-Commerce e marketing

Made with in ValTaro